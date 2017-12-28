Refugees, suspects caught in Didim

FIVE suspects thought to be involced in th smuggling of refugees have been detained in Didim following a coast guard operation to rescue 20 refugees last night.

The group of Syrian refugees were planning to travel to the Greek islands but were detained before they left the shore. Five other people, including three Syrian nationals, were detained on suspicion of organising the illegal refugee run.

The detained were handed over to Didim District Police Department Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Fighting Officer for further questioning.

The refugees immigrants were handed over to the Aydın Provincial Directorate of Immigration.