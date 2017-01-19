Rental opportunity

RENTALS

TWO bed first floor & THREE bed first floor fully furnished apartments in Didim, near Saturday market/bus garage.

The TWO bed is available for long term rental for TL 350 a month PLUS bills. The complex has security, children’s play area, car parking.

The THREE bed is available for long & short term rentals. The rents for the THREE bed are: long term £140 per month PLUS bills, short term £100 per week PLUS bills.

The complex has pools, security, children’s play area, car parking. Both apartments are tastefully/fully furnished, with balconies, air cons, satellite TVs, fridge/ freezers, cookers, washing machines, microwaves, kitchen utensils etc. Shops/Restaurants etc nearby. TL or £ accepted.