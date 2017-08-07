Residents kick up stink in road, sewer rebellion

THE lack of a sewerage connection in Çobankuyu Caddesi in Didim and the disruption of the roads have caused a major stir among residents of the neighborhood.

The residents claimed the health of the people was put at risk due to the bad smells because they could not obtain the services of the municipality.

Citizens gathered at Çobankuyu Caddesi where many local and foreign vacationers are and called on the Aydın Metropolitan Municipality and Didim Municipality to end the misery of bad roads and to make the sewer connections not done so far.

Musa Dinç, who lived in Çobankuyu Caddesi, stated they have not received any of the municipal services until today.

Dinç said: “There is no infrastructure, the street is not asphalt. Must we be imprisoned in our homes by closing doors and windows in the most scorching heat of the summer.”

Dinç added: “We pay 187TL for wastewater from our pockets. But we cannot take advantage of the simplest services. These problems must be heeded. Aydin Metropolitan Mayor Özlem Çerçioğlu should show sensitivity and we expect the service.

Although there is a settlement here for 10 years, Ayhan Kalender stated that the sewage system was not done. “See how we live. There are residents here in the winter and we want the sewer system to be done immediately.”

Hayrettin Alsan, one of the inhabitants of the neighborhood, said: “There is no pavement. People are condemned to live in dust. Some come here in the summer months. We are covered in dust as soon as a car passes by. I hope these problems are resolved.”

Sevilay Ekinci, who has two children, said: “One of our biggest problems is a lack of infrastructure. There is an incredible smell and we have to use well water because the upper floors do not reach the mains water. Our roads are very bad. When we wash our clothes and put them on the balcony, they stay dirty due to the dust.”