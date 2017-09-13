Rise in passengers coming via Izmir

THE Aegean Touristic Hotels and Investors Associations (ETIK) has published a special report which reveals that Izmir has recorded a 6.5% increase in tourist arrivals and surpassed last year’s figure.

Izmir has welcomed a total of 385,410 foreign tourists in the first seven months of 2017; an increase of 6.5% compare to same period last year.

Traveler traffic to the city has recorded great increase except from UK, the Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland and Scandinavian markets.

During the 7 months period, the highest growth is achieved from Russian, Ukrainian, CIS, and Iranian markets.

There is still stagnation in the cruise market: arrivals at Alsancak port increased from 1052 to 4122 cruise travelers. Arrivals from Adnan Menderes Airport have increased 6.5%.

Vice President of TUROFED (Turkey Hoteliers Federation) and ETIK President Mehmet Işler commented that Izmir’s tourist arrivals figure surpassed 2016 crisis levels.

Izmir’s 2017 target is to reach tourist arrivals figure in 2015 and keep stability in tourism growth.