Road campaign hits the walls

DIDIM Help in Hands’ pledge to fund a campaign around road safety for children in the resort’s schools is beginning to come good.

The idea for the Think First education project came about following discussions last year with the Didim Governor İskender Yönden, Didim’s Director of Education and the charity’s chairman Lynn Cole.

Help-in-Hands’ members discussed the “Think First” project as road safety education plays a very important role in today’s world.

At the time, Mrs Cole said: “Think First is a brilliant idea. Years ago it was safe for your child to travel on the road without a care, but things have changed dramatically since then.

“Road traffic in Didim is becoming increasingly busy. Now there are more cars, scooters, motorbikes, buses and it’s essential to educate children of the importance of road safety.

“Our team is presently in negotiation with a company that can print road safety information on ceramic tiles.

“These could be installed in 12 local schools, on corridors or playground walls. This project however will not detract from our usual work with the poor disabled and elderly.”

And it appears the project is now coming good with the first signs being put on walls to of a local school. An entry on Facebook showed workers putting up road signs at one building.

Didim Help-in-Hands has previously funded seven schools, providing fencing for sports areas, hard surfaces, sports equipment, and markings, transforming dull grey playgrounds into bright and safe areas for children to enjoy. It also provided football and volleyball strips for children’s sports teams.