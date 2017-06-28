Road works continue at full tilt

DIDIM Municipality’s continuing road and pavement improvements, floral displays and park cleaning, have continued at full tilt this week.

Mayor Deniz Atabay praised his council teams for the floral displays on the sea front in Altinkum and along Ataurk Boulevard.

On the other hand, Atabay said the parks and gardens in the entire district will be restored to flowering, pruning and repairing damaged grass, as well as parks and shades.

“We also are doing road pavement work as much as we can, and we are doing all the pavement work at full speed.”

He said work continues on roads 400 to 500 Sokak, as well as road across Camlik district between Ege Road and Adnan Menderes Bulvari.

Didim Municipality is also continuing road improvements across Mersindere Mahallesi. Atabay said that 40,000 sqm of road will be laid over the coming months.