Roaring success for shelter’s special day

Lynn Dulledge

ON TUESDAY October 4, the volunteer friends group of the Didim Animal Shelter opened their doors to celebrate World Animal Day.

We are excited to announce that our open afternoon was a roaring success.

We were overwhelmed with the huge attendance and generous donations of dog food and money that now enables us to cover the cost of the cat roof house.

Students from the Esra Karakaya School who were entertained by a clown painted murals on the cat house walls.

Our new vets from Furry Friends, the Didim RotaryGroup, and TüylüDostlar also showed up to show their support.

Volunteers and shelter staff were also on hand to serve refreshments and delicious homemade cakes.

The Mayor’s wife Tuna Hanım came and before she left, thanked us for everything we did especially obtaining the blood testing machine.

She asked us to pass on her thanks and gratitude on behalf of all the volunteers and supporters.