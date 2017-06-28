Rugby League returns in September

THE Rugby League Tag project which was launched in Akbuk, has been declared a success, with plans to reintroduce it in September as the weather cools.

The project came to the end of its first phase with 14 participants.

The driving force of the project, Kevin Barker, from Siddal RLFC Halifax in West Yorkshire, said he was “over the moon” with the local support.

He thanked all those who took up the challenge, with new friendships being forged and its legacy was that several young Turkish teenagers have started playing tag in the school yard during break time.

Kevin will be back in the area in September when it is hoped that neighboring Altinkum and Akbuk can be developed within the sessions.

Joint architect of the project, Malcolm Kielty MBE, also of Halifax, added: “Kevin and I will meet up back in the UK and reflect on the potential for developing some more activity in the autumn when we are both out in Turkey once more.”