School annexe bites the dust

THE annexe of one of Didim’s oldest schools – the Cumhuriyet Primary School – is being officially demolished after standing empty for two years.

The school served the Hisar Mahallesi area for 87 years.

The roof of the prefabricated building located in the garden of the historical school has been taken off and the annexe will be demolished, but the original school building remains.

The former Greek house was established as a school in 1928 with the aim of providing education for the children of those who arrived at the time of the population exchange between Greece and Turkey.

The historical school, which became unusable at the end of fire in 1945, continued to serve again after being repaired with the contributions of the villagers.

Due to the fact the historical school with three classrooms is located in the special historic area, it could not respond to the necessity of bilateral education.

In 1996, the prefab building was opened with the contributions of the municipality and conservation association, but closed two years ago with the opening of a new school in Efeler district.

For two years, the buildings were left standing idle. After the abandonment of the school, the buildings were destroyed by unknown people and the issue was reflected in the press.

From there it was learned that the dismantling of the roof of the prefabricated building was done under the supervision of the Museum Directorate and the area where the prefab building would be empty after the dismantling works would be empty. No work will be done in the historical school building.