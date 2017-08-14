Solar energy farm in full swing

AROUND 220 hectares have been set aside for the installation of a solar power plant out past Mavisehir, near Didim.

The plant will be undertaken by the Fethiye-based Ozyer Group company, which also has interests in construction, energy, travel and jewellery.

The company has apparently obtained permissions from the agricultural authorities, the Monument board, Coast guard, Metropolitan municipality and military authorities in order to bring the solar plant to fruition.

Up to 10 employees are currently employed in the project, while the production and installation procedures are going on. There will be 24 hours security once the site is complete and employ nearly 20 people.

The Özyer Group, which is run by businessman Süleyman Özer, has been expanding its investments in energy since 2014. It runs the Dereköy 5.5 MW GES and Yatağan Kokluk 6 MW Solar Power Plants in Fethiye.

The location of Didim’s plant is said to be within the region close to Didim Aqua Park. According to information, the area was previously designated by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources as it was not regarded to be viable agricultural land.

Energy will be generated at 11 MW power from the power plant, which is 50% completed, and energy will be provided to about 4500 houses with this energy.

Despite the speed of the work on the power plant that will produce the energy to be supplied to the national network, it is aimed to be complete by the end of this month.