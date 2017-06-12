Students brush up on their colours

STUDENTS and teaches at Valliler Primary School put their best brush forward as part of a new generation paint up of the boundary walls.

Teachers of the Technology and Visual Arts course, and their students, took on the mission.

Rather than paint the wall in one uniform, boring wall, they decided to go for a completely colourful ensemble to brighten up the area.

Filiz Korkmaz, the head of the Parents Association, said, “We love the new colourful wall. We are happy the students responded in a positive way and helped brighten up the school.”