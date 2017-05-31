Students learn art and history at museum

CHILDREN were given a chance to dig into archaeology recently thanks to the Meandros Culture, Art and Tourism Association.

They held a weekly session for children to find out more about history during the week of May 18-24.

An “Archaeological Excavation Game” was prepared by Meandros Association in the garden of Miletus Museum as part of the project that will enable children to understand the science of archeology and to look at historical and cultural heritage from an early age.

The first pilot was held on Monday May 22 with students from YÖNDER School’s 2nd Grade.

The project was overseen by Başak Kamacı Budak, the Didim Governorship and Milet Museum Directorate.

The aim is to continue t his project in all schools in Didim and widen the children’s appreciation of art and culture.

Budak said it was also the aim to make the museums into places where children will love to visit.

Didim Governor Iskender Yönden praised the efforts of the participating children and the work of the association.