Sun to set on Mavisehir restaurants?

RUMOURS are flying around that a clutch of restaurants that stand close to the water’s edge at Mavisehir are to be demolished next Tuesday (Aug 23).

If so, it could well spell the end of an era for thousands of Turkish and expat residents, and hordes of holidaymakers, who have eaten at the restaurants for years while watching the famed sunsets during the summer.

Voices Media has been made aware that the government will be taking the demolition back 50 metres from the water’s edge – this could see the restaurants wiped out completely and their kitchens.

Speaking to waiters and residents, Voices was told that notices were issued last Monday of the impending demolition and that it will take place this Tuesday (Aug 23).

Many are at a loss as to why the work – rightly or wrongly – is being commissioned at the height of the season and before the lucrative Kurban Bayram in September when domestic tourists head to the likes of Mavisehir.

According to others, it appears that this decision has been hanging for about four years and only now is it being enacted.

It will be a sad loss if it goes ahead. But it appears times are achanging – the piers at Fevza Pasa will be demolished potentially this winter after notices were issued by the local council.

When Voices Media hears of any more news, we will update the article.