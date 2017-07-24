Taffy’s first Iasos trip proves popular

A TOTAL of 42 expats and tourists enjoyed this season’s inaugural trip to Iasos on Taffy’s British Boat.

Last Wednesday’s trip took in a small cove where swimmers were delighted to see a family of wild boar.

The highlight was the trip to Iasos located on a peninsula at Kıyıkışlacık, which lies 28 kilometres from Milas. It was excavated by the Italian Archaeology Committee and the oldest settlement of the city dates back to 3,000BC.

Archaeologists recently discovered the ancient city was buried under a mountain of ash caused by the explosion of Mt. Thera on Santorini 3,600 years ago. Excavations have been carried out by the world-famous Italian archaeology team of Studi Delle Tuscia University.

Taffy said: “Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the trip. They had a chance to soak up the sun, have a swim and see the ruins of Iasos. They had a great time and we’re happy to be offering something different for our guests.”

More Iasos dates have been lined up. They are: August 2 and 23, September 6 and 27, and October 18.

Taffy’s British Boat is the only known day tripper boat out of Didim that visits the ruins.

For more details, call Taffy on: 0090 543 950 3327 or email: info@aegeanbluecruise.com for further details. You can see their website at www.aegeanbluecruise.com or link up with them on Facebook.