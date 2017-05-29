Tag rugby gets off the ground

A GROUP of expats, a 13-year-old and a Turkish resident got stuck into the inaugural round of Tag Rugby in Akbuk last week.

Malcolm Kielty (67) and friend Kevin Barker (also 67), both from Halifax, wanted to start weekly Tag Rugby sessions as a combined fun, family and health project.

They launched the project at DidimSpor FC’s (not to be confused with Didim Belediyespor) synthetic pitch, located in Akbuk.

Vests, balls and tags will be provided, in a game for all ages, both male and female. The project is being endorsed by the Turkish Rugby League Association, which established Rugby league in Istanbul.

The first session saw eight people have-a-go, with Kevin who tool the session, describing the teenager as “a natural”.

The coach of Akbuk juniors football team received a small donation from those adults who attended.

It is expected that attendances will grow among the local young people when exams at local schools finish.

The group’s sessions will now be held every TUESDAY, at the same venue, between 5pm and 6pm.

For more information, email Kevin on barkerbigkev@hotmail.co.uk