Take a Taffy boat trip in October

TAFFY’S trip to Iasos on Wednesday (Oct 5) brought a close to the popular fortnightly trip, but you can still take a daily trip with the popular boat until the end of October – weather permitting.

The Iasos trip has seen a total of 560 people take the Su 3 to see the ruins of the ancient Greek city that dates back to 3,000BC, and is located on a peninsula at Kiyikislacik Village, 50km from Bodrum.

Passengers explored the ruins with a paid tourist guide and visited the local museum.

Taffy said: “I would just like to thank everyone who enjoyed the Iasos trip and generally enjoyed the first season of this trip. We have plans to do it all again next year and will be announcing the dates closer to the time next year.

“In the meantime, the boat is available for sailing to the end of the season and hope to expats and tourists aboard in the next few weeks.”

Our other trips include:

Daily boat trips

Fridays only: Akbuk Market: This is the only boat trip that goes to Akbuk Market, and food is in an Akbuk restaurant. There is a choice of chicken, fish, meatballs, vegetarian, soup as a starter and bread. All bought fresh on the day!

All trips are weather permitting at this stage of the season.

Why choose us?

Free car service: door-to-door. All customers are fully insured.

Our boat has top-of-the-range memory foam sunbeds available. And all guaranteed to have one.

Food hygiene is ranked very high and is freshly bought.

Only boat where you can see us cooking the food. No boom, boom music. Our music is chilled. Ensuite toilets with hot and cold water. Experience a traditional Turkish gullet

View us at www.aegeanbluecruise.com or call Taffy to book on 0090 543 950 3327.