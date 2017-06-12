Talented youngsters stage Acroballet show

SCORES of Didim residents turned out for the second annual acrobatic performance of the AcroBallet group.

Saturday’s performance was full of energy from the children, aged from about three upwards, at the Chamber of Commerce’s theatre. They performed a number of acroballet steps and tricks.

The group is led by former Belarusian athlete İrina Günal, who also supported the acrobatic sequences during the evening. The group recently took ten medals at a show in Izmir, including one gold and eight silvers.

Irina is a former national champion in acrobatics who has won medals and represented her country at the European and world championships back in the 1990s.