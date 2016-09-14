Tales of Thales at Miletus

A PROMISED Maths and philosophy afternoon researching the influence of Thales will be held in the ancient ruins of Miletus on Saturday September 24.

The event is is being backed by Didim Belediye, Didim Tourism Infrastructure Services Union (DİTAB), the Association of Tourism Research (TURAD), Turkish Mathematical Society (TMD) and Didim Tourism Association (Ditu).

Beginning at 3pm, it is open to anyone looking to enjoy a run through of the life and times of the mathematician.

Thales of Miletus has been named the first of the Seven Sages of Greece. Throughout his life, he managed to impose a scientific way of thinking in many areas, from mathematics to philosophy. An undisputed scholar, he lived between from 624 to 546 B.C., and made a colossal contribution to mankind’s knowledge.

In many ways, you could say that Thales changed the world, but what makes him widely popular are usually the theorems which revolutionized math.

The event will include talks from Betül Tanbay, of Boğaziçi Üniversity; Alp Eden from the same university; Koç Üniversity lecturer Atilla Aşkar, Mimar Sinan Üniversitesy’s Ayşe Berkman, with David Pierce from Mimar Sinan University concluding the presentation.

Following the presentation, there will be cocktails at 6pm within Miletus Museum garden.