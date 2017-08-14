Teacher who contracted E.coli in Turkey dies

A UK teacher flown back to Scotland from Izmir after contracting E.coli has died.

Caroline Hope (37) was airlifted back to Scotland after a crowd-funding appeal raised £31,000 to pay for a private medical evacuation.

Her mother Catherine Hope, 80, confirmed she died on Sunday at the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Catherine, from Clydebank, thanked everyone who contributed to the appeal and all the staff on the high dependency units at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital who cared for her daughter.

She said: ”I would just like to thank all the people who put money in towards bringing Caroline home. She was so grateful to be back in Scotland.”

Caroline had been undergoing cancer treatment at a Turkish hospital when she became infected. Before being diagnosed with stage four colon cancer, she had been teaching English at an international school in Turkey.

She had planned to return to Scotland and her employer had taken out medical insurance to cover her stay at the Medical Park Hospital in Izmir until the end of July. However, her recovery was undermined when she became infected with E.coli during an operation to remove a tumour last month.

Her family had feared she would not survive and launched a JustGiving page to raise money for her return to Scotland.