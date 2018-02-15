Tender for hospital extension completed

THE tender for an additional 75-bed extension to Didim State hospital has been completed.

Decisions are now being made on the tenders and it is hoped the building work will get underway sometime in 2018 and will take a year to complete..

Didim Governor Mehmet Türköz acknowledged that the number of beds in Didim were currently inadequate and was fully behind the new 21,500 sqm building.

The technical team from the General Directorate of Health Investments of the Ministry of Health finalized their works last summer.

The number of specialist physicians and nurses may well double as the current status of the hospital is expected to reach 150-bed capacity.

The new extension could include modern operating theatres and a second tier intensive care unit.

The closest organized hospital to Didim is Söke, which is 52 km away, and that the fully established Aydın ADÜ Medical Faculty Hospital is 102 km away.