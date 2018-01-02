The Brits are coming……

A TOURISM official has claimed that 45,000 Brits will be heading to Didim in 2018 – with at least one hotel stating its is already 50 percent full for the coming holiday season.

Tayyar Cengiz, the President of Didim Tourism Association, said some 30,000 Brits visited the resort in 2017 but that had already been trumped by early bookings in the order of 45,000 for summer 2018.

Mr Cengiz, who shared the knowledge that hoteliers are positive for this year, said: “Hotels have informed us that their businesses are selling 50 percent of bed numbers to the British.”

Cengiz said he hoped the rate would be even higher and that improvements were encouraging, as the number of charter planes had increased from 9 to 12 per week, and that the planes had increased seat requirements by as much as 60 percent.

He added there had also been an increase in interest from the domestic sector.

Aquasis Hotel Manager Ahmet Baş confirmed that he had seen a three-fold increase in bookings. He said: “We are looking at at least 50 percent bookings and are optimistic that we may reach upwards of 100 percent as the season approaches.”