The Christian history of Laodicea

TURKEY has an extremely strong Biblical history that any hard-core Christian would be a fool to ignore.

Cappadocia was a centre for early Christianity and these days boasts of a fabulous collection of ancient cave churches. Istanbul was the capital of the Byzantine Empire that left behind numerous prize landmarks, and Saint John, Saint Paul, and the Virgin Mary all spent time wandering the lands that now belong to the modern day Turkish Republic.

One focal aspect of Turkey’s Christian history is the Seven Churches of Revelation as mentioned in the New Testament of the Bible that are all situated in the Aegean region of Turkey.

Also known as the Apocalypse, Saint John sent them all letters, giving praise for what they did well, and where they could improve.

Despite their names, the letters referred to the actual cities themselves and all Christian citizens within them, rather than any fabricated church.

One such city was Laodicea; an extremely profitable centre of trade that did especially well in wool because the nearby plains provided sheep with adequate grazing food.

Laodicea is close to the famous tourist attraction of Pamukkale, yet it does not receive many visitors. Maybe this is because excavations are still relatively in the early stages.

But this month, an announcement by the excavation team that they were to spend three years uncovering the 15,000-seater ancient theatre that was constructed 2,200 years ago made headlines news.

Their aim is to get it included on the UNESCO World Heritage site list and rightly so, since it is one of the most important cities of Biblical history, although Saint John scolded them severely with his accusation that they were sitting on the fence and not devoting themselves to Christianity 100%.

Citizens were filthy rich because of good trade connections with other cities and its prominent positions on trade routes.

Yet in the revelation letter from Saint John, he wrote: “For you say, I am rich, I have prospered, and I need nothing, not knowing that you are wretched, pitiable, poor, blind, and naked.”

It was the only one of the seven churches to have never received praise from Saint John, although he would have been pleased to discover that in later years, it did indeed become a fully practising Christian metropolis.

The announcement of the new excavation work gives me another reason to return because my visit in 2015 was relatively uneventful.

We walked the Agora (Market Street), stadium, and saw the nymphaeum, that supplied fresh water. Dedicated to nymphs, an entity of Greek mythology it paid homage to divine female spirits with a connection to nature. (See! I did pay attention to what my guide was telling me!)

The previously magnificent Temple of Athena consisted of just seven stone stairs flanked by four large columns that led me into the interior of which there is no roof or walls.

Instead, I stood on a glass platform covering the original layout and stones. It was hard to see through it at the structures and buildings below, but in the distance, was a spectacular view of what seemed like snow covering the hillside. It was the white travertine pools of Pamukkale.

Some sources say an earthquake in the 4th century marked the end of a lucrative timeline for the city, while others say the Turks and Mongols destroyed it during invasions in the 13th century.

Either way, experts predict, only a fraction of Laodicea has been uncovered and news of the latest planned excavation work that will last three years is sure to reveal some more remarkable landmarks from this ancient city.

Who knows? In ten years’ time, it could be just as popular as Pamukkale.