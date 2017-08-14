The hotel of hay

A COUPLE have built a boutique hotel out of hay in the Germencik district of Aydin – about an hour from Didim.

Sirem and Jason Noble made the hotel using an untested construction method to date. The hotel is planned to keep cool in summer and warm in winter and will be in service in the coming days.

The Nobles have not used cement and brick in the construction. Turkish Sirem and Australian Jason Noble, who met and married in England and have been married for 21 years, decided to make a change in their lives and made a boutique hotel where they would both stay and welcome their guests.

For this, the couple who started construction by purchasing land in Aydın’s Germencik district and built a boutique hotel that is totally natural.

It is planned to open in the next month and ready for a TV documentary filming in the UK.

Sirem said Germencik was the best place to locate having traveled many places in the region to do their projects. They are proud that their construction will be Turkey’s first boutique hotel out of hay.

She said they had lived in Turkey for three years, adding: “We lived in England before, our work was very stressful. I was a lawyer, I worked in another field in England, we decided to return to Turkey, we left our work.

“After that we wanted to live in Germencik neighborhood. It is ten minutes minutes away from Magnesia, half an hour away from Ephesus, Tralles, Miletus, Priene, etc. We will try to attract people who will do history and nature tourism here.”