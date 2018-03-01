The Maffia View: Defend and discourage

Glenn Maffia:

WE seem to be experiencing an inordinate amount of news lately concerning the repatriation of antiquities stolen from the Republic of Turkey, many of these artefacts predating the arrival of the Turkic tribes into this land.

I support this repatriation of illegally gotten plunder from foreign museums and private collections wholeheartedly and without qualification.

The department from the Turkish Ministry of Culture deserve all the plaudits that may be bestowed upon them.

Though the root cause resides firmly within the country itself, for it is Turkish nationals whom are perpetrating these thefts, possibly by stipulated order from abroad or merely by chance opportunists.

I have read in recent months that the Jandarma have, indeed, apprehended culprits caught in the act of ‘treasure hunting’, which one can only applaud, merely to have been told later these thieves are merely given a warning and an admonishment before being sent on their way. That is no deterrent.

For the valiant efforts of the Turkish authorities to legally work tirelessly through the process of foreign courts to reclaim these artefacts from around the world are ultimately in vain if the ‘head of the serpent’ is not be decapitated, by sentencing these thieves harshly so as to deter others with an eye to making quick and easy money.

More recently we have received news of the equally voracious attitudes of both the destruction and intended despoilment of two archaeological sites nearer to home; born not out of the shenanigans of organised crime but purely out of the cringing ignorance one sees far too often.

Remnant of an epic history

I shall begin with the destruction of 4km section of the ancient road which is situated in the Latmos (Besparmak) Mountains abutting Bafa Lake.

This road is tentatively dated to the time of Pleistarchus, son of Antipater and brother of Cassander, king of Macedonia. The first mention of him in ancient texts dates from 313 BCE, during which time the generals of Alexander the Great were fighting amongst themselves in the aftermath of their famous leader’s death.

Though this dating of the road could be a touch erroneous, it does none the less take us back to the epic Hellenistic age of these shores.

Evidence is of fundamental importance to our understanding of the past, inspiring for all whom study this period and a massive source of international tourism which benefits the local economy immensely.

And some uneducated childlike minds arbitrarily took it upon themselves to bulldoze this fascinating piece of Hellenistic construction to plant yet another olive grove, which would benefit them and them alone.

Admittedly this area had not been designated as a “protected site” (why not?) but a modicum of intelligence should have prevailed. Alas, not a trait in abundance, I’m afraid.

Devoid of aesthetic value

I can only sigh in despair at the all-invading ignorance I perceive within these villages. These people are devoid of aesthetic values.

This spectacle of vulgarity is also in torrid profusion throughout the “Hisar” district of Didim, the area around the Temple.

Fortunately the whole area surrounding the Temple is “protected”. This is no foolish judgement by the Department of Antiquities, for they are aware of the ancient archaeology resting under the entire surface.

The German team, year upon year, find yet more fascinating discoveries and shall continue to do so, as it is now apparent how large a site we have here.

Recently the Muhtar (village representative) suggested this protected status was hindering the influx of visitors to the site and the unfavourable comments they depart with after seeing the all-encircling filth in which many people live.

He is quite correct. These conditions are appalling for inhabitants of the 21st century, especially within a rich country as Turkey. Though these inhabitants, again not of any education, are not only content to live within such squalor but add to the carnage themselves! Clearly, they being upon an important archaeological site are anathema.

The Muhtar further pointed his favoured scenario would be something akin to the toy-town Greek village of Sirince, which merely confirms the disinterest of what is interred beneath their feet.

The point I am making is Turkey is making big efforts to control the criminal exportation of stolen artefacts, though locally the relics and sites of antiquity are not being suitably cared for.