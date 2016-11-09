Three Akbuk men reach Everest Base Camp

IT sounds like one of those classic jokes…….Did you hear the one about an Englishman, a Welshman and a Scotsman – all from Akbuk – who rode their Irish luck all the way to Nepal?

Cliff Miller (English), Marc Bladen (Welsh) and Mick Docherty (Scots) left Akbuk and last week trekked some long twelve hour days to finally reach Everest Base camp.

They have embarked on a trekking holiday and an amazing ‘lifetime’ experience along the way as well as raising money along the way, collecting for the people of Nepal (Smiles for Nepal.)

After seeing the devastation first-hand, they realised how important fundraising is for the Nepalese, some who are still living in tents in freezing conditions.

They have also been collecting for the Macmillian cancer charity through #gosober October.

On Mark’s fundraiser page – https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/marcbladen1 – he commented: “Our wonderful summer trip is over and while the memories still linger, so does the added weight from the pulled pork, full English breakfasts, Chinese takeaways, fish and chips and not to mention the drink!

“To kickstart the planned climb to Everest Base Camp 5,380 m (17,600 ft) and Kala Patthar 5,643 m (18,514 ft) I have decided to forego alcohol for the month of October which I hope will assist in my general well being and give me the best chance of dealing with the silly heights that I will be attempting in little over 20 days time.”

The page had at today’s date raised £530.

You can also view: https://www.gosober.org.uk/users/marc-bladen