Tickets on sale now for Aladdin panto

Jenny Scott

DIDIM Glee Club proudly presents “ Aladdin” – a traditional pantomime set in Peking.

This year’s show will once again feature the West End (of Didim) standard of singing, great music, amazing sets and costumes with plenty of jokes old and new!

Aladdin joins his family – Wishy Washy and their mother, Widow Twankey in this magnificent pantomime filled with shouts of ‘it’s behind you!’, hisses, boos, and everything else you have come to expect from your annual visit to the Glee Club’s traditional pantomime.

Follow our hero as he attempts to win the heart of the beautiful Princess Jasmine. Meanwhile the evil magician Abanazar has other plans for Aladdin and will stop at nothing to get his hands on the magic lamp – the source of all power.

So come along prepared to boo, cheer and sing and enjoy yourselves. It doesn’t take a genie-us to work out that Aladdin will make the perfect festive treat.

Didim Ticaret Odasi Theatre (opposite of small Kipa)

Thursday December 1st and Friday December 2nd

Please be there for 19.00 for a 19.30 start.

Tickets: 17tl each; children 4 to 14 years 8.50tl – including a soft drink at intermission

All proceeds to Help-in-Hands for the Think First Project; is a road safety and awareness programme within the schools of Didim to educate children about the dangers of the roads within our town.

Tickets are available from any Glee Club and Helping Hands members,

Lyn Cole – 05379451029

Lee McGowan – 05373875070

Jenny Scott – 05349342109