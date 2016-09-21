Tied the knot at last

Submitted report from Jackie Elsmore

AFTER nine years of being together British couple Chris Gale and Vicky Bennett were eventually married on Friday September 2 in Altinkum.

The ceremony was held at the D -Marina Yacht Club. Friends and family travelled from the UK to attend the wedding, and were also joined by there expat friends here in Altinkum.

The ceremony was followed by a lovely 3 course meal at the Marina with excellent service through out the day.

Afterwards the whole wedding party then moved on to the Penguin Bar located on Third Beach for an

excellent evening of entertainment with music from Halito and In house DJ Serkan where the party continued into the early hours of the morning.

Chris and Vicky would like to thank all those who attended and supported them and helping to make there day memorable.

With special thanks to: Muhittin Cilek (outlet team leader D.Marine), Gorkem Gokduman (flowers Didim Cicekcili), Foto Naci (photographer) and Sedef Pastaneleri (wedding cake).