Top up your TAN

IZABELA Miszczak, the owner of the history website Turkish Archaeological News (TAN), paid a visit to Didim on Wednesday and Thursday in the company of her family to re-visit the Temple of Apollo.

They were hosted by ‘Voices’ columnist Glenn Maffia on a tour of the temple and the archaeological sites which surround this elegant wonder of antiquity.

Their luck was certainly in as the gate leading to the Sacred Way was unchained enabling them to explore the completion of the ancient road from Miletus and the impressive Roman Baths.

Though Izabela has visited the Temple on many occasions previously, she was entirely unaware of the extent of the archaeology which resides outside of its precinct and was hugely impressed by what she encountered.

So much so that she has commissioned a book from Glenn which shall reach a worldwide audience.

Let us hope that this book will encourage people from the four corners of the globe to visit our majestic archaeological treasure.