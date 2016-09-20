Tour boats’ joy as ban partly lifted

TOUR boat operators will be able to access some bays off Yesilkent’s police training camp after a ban was partially lifted following talks with Didim Governor İskender Yönden.

Since the failed coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, tight restrictions have been put in force around the bays of the police academy training camp.

Tour boat operators have essentially been unable to linger to long within the bays due to security reasons, forcing them to look elsewhere to entertain domestic and foreign tourists.

However, after the boat operators appealed to the local governor, there has since been an easing of the ban, allowing boats to within 50 metres of the beaches located there.

The governor hosted the meeting with the boat owners along with the District Police Commander, County Safety Manager, District Coast Guard Commander and representatives of public institutions.

Following discussions, agreement was reached to lift the ban on a number of bays – but with a 50 metre restriction imposed.

Boat cooperative leaders seemed to be generally happy with the situation in view of the fact that it had already been a difficult season.

The ban was brought in following the state of emergency imposed on Turkey by the government.

The boat owners are hopeful that the other bays will be reopened soon. They thanked the governor for his involvement in helping to reach a compromise.