Tourism Week celebrated in Didim

FOREIGN tourists and local mingled during a mini-festival to mark Tourism Week this week.

Among the crowds were mum and daughter Marion Ford and Zoe Clark, along with Zoe’s friend Emma Louise Fenton.

They were impressed by the local crafts and hobbies of Didim women and, overall, had enjoyed their one-week stay in the resort. Emma, who was visiting Turkey for the first time, commented: “I have been pleasantly surprised by the whole atmosphere here in Turkey and Didim.”

The tourism week was also marked by a bike tour From Apollo Temple to the Poseidon Statue by Didim Poseidon Cycling Group. A concert was also held by Didim’s Gurubu Eflatun and Soner.

The events got underway on Tuesday with a symposium based on the theme of “The Potential Future of Aydin-Didim Tourism” at the Adnan Menderes University on the Akbük Campus.

The programme was supported by the Didim Governorate, Didim Municipality and Adnan Menderes University, Didim Vocational High School, the Didim Tourism Infrastructure Union, Didim Chamber of Commerce and Didim’s Tourism Association (TURSAB).