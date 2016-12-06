Tragic Poyraz’s gift of life to six people

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD who died as a result of a tragic accident at home is to give the gift of life to up to six people.

Poyraz Kasapoğlu lost his four-day struggle for life after he was overcome with carbon monoxide gas at his home in Nazilli.

At Ege University Hospital, he was on a respiratory but was unable to recover. His family took the decision for his organs to be donated and doctors said they would help six people.

It is understood the incident involved a lighter which caused a fire in a chair that resulted in Poyraz breathing in the deadly carbon monoxide gas.

He was rushed to hospital and transferred to the specialist unit at Izmir, where he was unable to recover.