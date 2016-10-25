Troy treasure ‘ found buried near Milas’?

A MILAS real estate agent has claimed that he has detected the buried treasure from the fabled city of Troy – with reserve estimates totaling $500 billion

Tuncer Rifat Barin says he has seen X-rays from digs in the area that seem to shed light on the 3,200 year mystery. However, archaeological experts have poured cold water on the claims.

Barin told local media that his client, EB, who apparently owns the land upon which the treasure is buried had informed him and produced X-rays as proof.

Muğla University Archaeology Department Chairman Prof. Dr. Adnan Diler said: ‘It’s all fiction. This is absurd and not based on any scientific data description.

He went on to largely trash the claims as being inconsistent with history.