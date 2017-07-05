Turkey ‘fourth cheapest in Europe’

THE ‘Travel Price Barometer-2017’ survey was published by the British Postal Service on holiday centers preferred by British citizens at certain times.

According to this, despite the fact that Marmaris, which represented Turkey is the fourth cheapest holiday centre in Europe, the number of visitors, which was 42,000 in May last year, could not reach 14,000 this year.

Each year, the rates of the price of eight products, such as 1.5 liters of water, a cup of coffee, a box of coke, a bottle of beer, a bottle of wine, a glass of wine, mosquito pills and sun cream, Is done in research under the name ‘Travel Price Barometer-2017’.

In May last year, the number of foreign visitors to Marmaris from 42,261 compared to 14,425 in May 2017.

Accordingly, the 10 cheapest countries in Europe are listed as follows: Portugal £33.36; Bulgaria £33.53; Spain £38.79; Turkey £49.74, Czech Republic £51.17; Greece £53.03; Hungary 53.18; Malta £62.62, Corfu £63.54, and Croatia £68.92.

