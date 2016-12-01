Turkey tax hike on alcohol and cigs

TAX on cigarettes and alcohol in Turkey was hiked today (THURS), with some prices rising by as much as 6 percent.

Turkey raised the special consumption tax on alcoholic drinks and tobacco products, according to a notice in the government’s Official Gazette on Thursday.

The fixed tax on alcoholic drinks, excluding wine and similar beverages, will increase by 10 percent. That is expected to push their prices up by 3-4 percent, the government official told Reuters following the announcement of the increases, which went into effect from Thursday.

Tobacco prices will increase by an average of 5-6 percent following a 0.07 lira ($0.02) hike in the tax on tobacco products, the official said. The price of a packet of cigarettes was set to rise by around 0.50 lira as a result of the tax move, he said

The increase coincides with a sharp decrease in the lira currency, which is likely to stoke inflation, which at 7.16 percent is sharply above an official target of 5 percent.

In November, the Turkish lira had its worst month since the 2008 financial crisis, hit by a resurgent U.S. dollar, and concern about a widening crackdown after a failed coup.

Reuters