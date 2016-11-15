Turkey to grant expedited citizenship to investors

NEW regulations to grant expedited citizenship to foreign investors in Turkey will be implemented soon, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmuş has said.

Investors eligible for citizenship will include those who have made fixed investments, those who have bought real estate at a certain value and retain it for at least three years, those who provide employment opportunities, and those people who invest a certain amount of money in state investment tools on the condition that they do not withdraw it within three years, Kurtulmuş added after a cabinet meeting on Nov. 14.

The lower limit for investment measures that would fulfill citizenship requirements will be determined later, he added, saying “more details will be released in the near future.”

The issue of contracted workers in the public sector was also discussed in the cabinet meeting under Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, Kurtulmuş stated. “Work will continue with a perspective that the state will be active in guiding and shaping the labor market.”