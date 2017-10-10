Turkey to remove age limit on child adoption

TURKEY will remove the age limit on child adoption and more people will be encouraged to adopt and build families, Family and Social Policies Minister Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya has told daily Hürriyet.

According to the current legislation, the age limit to adopt a child is 40 years of age.

“From now on, we are removing the age limit of 40 for child adoption. After a strong social inspection, those above 40 will also be able to adopt children,” said Kaya on Oct. 2.

Once the draft for the new regulation is prepared, suitability to become a foster parent will not be judged by age criteria, but through a social inspection by the ministry.

“Our first goal is the age group between 0 and 6. First, we will send them to the foster-parents for an adaptation period. Afterward, they will be adopted,” said Kaya.

Kaya said children must be brought up in a family environment in order to raise healthy and well-behaved generations.