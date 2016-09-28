Turkish actress snaps up Akbuk pad – for 12.5m TL

FAMOUS Turkish actress Meryem Uzerli has ploughed 12.5 million TL into a new luxury villa at the new Canyon Ranch Wellness Resort, at Kaplankaya.

Meryem invested in the villa on the $ 250 million resort which lies close to Bozbuk and Akbuk.

Turkish national media suggested the star had revealed recently stayed at the resort with her young daughter.

The Canyon Ranch Wellness Resort is a secluded sanctuary on the southern Aegean coast, with three bays, each with its own private beach.

The resort, which opened in July, will have a total of 141 rooms – 75 hotel rooms and suites as well as 66 exquisite enclave rooms and suites, all of which will have views of the Aegean Sea.

Guests will have exclusive access to a 10,000 sqm spa, fitness and wellness center. It will feature 40 treatment rooms where guests will be able to enjoy rejuvenating treatments combining traditional and Eastern medicine practices for the complete integrative wellness experience Canyon Ranch is known for.

The resort was designed by the world-renowned Barcelona-based architectural firm OAB (Office of Architecture in Barcelona) and principal architect Carlos Ferrater, the team behind the award-winning Barcelona Botanical Gardens and other landmark projects.

Meryem, aged 33, is a Turkish-German actress and model who rose to prominence by playing Hürrem Sultan in the Turkish TV series Muhteşem Yüzyıl (2011–2013), for which she received critical acclaim and won numerous accolades, including a Golden Butterfly Award.[

Uzerli was born and raised in Kassel. She made her acting debut with minor parts in German productions. She later made minor appearances in the television series Notruf Hafenkante (2010) and Ein Fall für zwei (2010).

Uzerli is also known for her roles in German films like Journey of No Return (2010) and Jetzt aber Ballett (2010).

At the end of 2010, she was chosen by Meral Okay for her first leading role in the Turkish TV series Muhteşem Yüzyıl (2011–2013).

In addition to her acting career, Uzerli has appeared in many advertising films and is the face of numerous brands. In 2012, she was chosen as the Woman of the Year by GQ Turkey.