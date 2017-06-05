Turkish Airlines to fly to Phuket

Turkish Airlines will offer flights to Phuket from July 17.

Turkish Airlines executive in Thailand, Abdullah Ahmet Tugcu told journalists the first flight to Phuket from Istanbul will be on July 17. There will be four flights a week.

In addition, Tugcu said that Turkish Airlines offered 14 flights a week to the capital of Thailand, Bangkok, and two flights a day. Passengers can also fly the Bangkok-Saigon line via Turkish Airlines.

He said the abolishment of tourist visas between Turkey and Thailand in 2012 had considerably boosted passenger traffic.

“As of November, we scheduled two flights in a day in the winter season for the first time,” Tugcu added.

Turkish Airlines flies to 116 countries, more than any other airline. It has 337 aircraft and flies to 298 destinations.