Two brothers jailed for Irishman’s murder

TWO Turkish brothers have been jailed for the homophobic murder of a gay Irish musical director found stabbed to death at his Bodrum holiday apartment.

Sinan Irmak, 20, claimed he attacked John Donnelly as his brother Mehmet looked on after the Irishman propositioned him.

Mr Donnelly, 64, was discovered dead three weeks following his arrival in the resort of Bodrum after producing a successful show for the Wexford Light Opera Festival.

Sinan Irmak was given life imprisonment for the June 2016 murder, while his sibling, 28, was sentenced to 25 years.

The two construction workers claimed they had been invited by the victim into his rented apartment, but he had then propositioned them.

Sinan Irmak said he had gone to the kitchen in a rage and taken a breadknife, which he concealed under his clothes.

Returning to the room, he launched a frenzied attack on the Irishman, stabbing him in the back and head.

Both brothers were captured on CCTV fleeing the apartment building.

As they ran, they threw the bloodied knife on the ground, leading neighbours to raise the alarm.

The brothers were arrested the following September after police pored over hours of CCTV from nearby streets and businessmen.

Sinan Irmak said he had killed the former Department of Agriculture public servant to protect himself, telling cops: “I am willing to accept the most severe punishment.”

His brother claimed he had not witnessed the killing, insisting he had only come into the room after John Donnelly was stabbed.

However, police said the apartment had been ransacked and suspect robbery may have also been a motive.