Two more disabled get Hands’ help

TWO members of Didim’s disabled community were overjoyed recently to receive high-tech wheelchairs from the town’s Help in Hands group.

With the support of the Association of Didim and Regional Disabled People, the group handed over the wheelchairs to physically disabled Halil İbrahim Nadas (48) and Ibrahim Budak (25), who was disabilities due to a brain hemorrhage at the age of 16.

Members of the association and members of the Help in Hands group attended the handover ceremony that took place in a café in Efeler Mahallesi.

Lyn Cole, of Help in Hands, said the proceeds towards the wheelchairs have come from money generated from games and raffles from within the community.

Both families of the disabled expressed their delight and thanks to Help in Hands and its members.