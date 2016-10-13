UK artist’s exhibition in Didim

THE works of a keen watercolour artist will be showcased in Didim from Saturday (October 15) at an Altinkum dental practice.

Eighty-two-year-old artist John Burnell has been holidaying in the resort for nearly a decade where he and his wife, Gene, have a property.

Twenty paintings of Mr Burnell’s have been donated to the Didim Help-in-Hands charity, and together with the Didim Art Group, will be hosting the exhibition at the dental practice of Arif Canpolat.

The practice is located above Beach Way Restaurant (formerly Valentine’s) at the bottom on Ataturk Bulvari.

The exhibition will be opened at 4pm by former middle-weight boxing champion John H Stracey.

Mr Burnell said he only took up painting in his 60s when he retired after a career as a local service manager. His paintings are bold in colour and include landscapes from local areas in Didim, including Mavisehir and Apollo Temple.

He added: “I enjoy painting in watercolours as you can blend the coloursto what you want. I also enjoy re-interpreting old balck and white pictures into modern versions in my own colours and themes.”

Mr Burnell has been married to Gene for 61 years and they have two children, Steven and Angela, who has two daughters, Jodie and Lea.

He added: “I am delighted to donate the works to a worthwhile charity and overjoyed they can be displayed to the wider public. The fact that Gene and I will be here to see and experience it is a big bonus.”

Mrs Flint said: “I think John is a brilliant artist and am delighted that his works will be seen by the wider public.

“The exhibition will run indefinitely as well so the public will have an opportunity to see it.”

As an incentive, the dental practice has agreed to offer free consultations to those interested who attend the exhibition.