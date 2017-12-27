UK tourists’ return to Turkey to be major 2018 trend, report says

THE number of UK tourists coming to Turkey is expected to rise by 69 percent in 2018, the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) said Wednesday.

According to ABTA, return of U.K. tourists to Turkey will be one of the main travel trends of 2018.

Many holidaymakers chose Turkey as they seek good balance between value and price.

“Turkey is bouncing back after some challenging years, offering great value for money holidays in picturesque resorts,” the report said.

ABTA highlighted Turkey’s rich multi-cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and high quality hotels, adding that “Turkish food is one of the world’s great cuisines.”

Around 1.7 million UK tourists visited Turkey in 2016, compared to an average of 2.5 million annually in 2014.