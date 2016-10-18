Victoria’s Secret model weds near Didim

VICTORIA’S Secret model Tereza Maxova married her long-time partner, former CHP deputy chairman Onur Oymen’s son, Burak, at a lavish ceremony at the Canyon Ranch Wellness Resort at Kaplankaya, near Didim.

The ceremony at the newly opened resort reportedly attracted ‘Victoria’s Secret’ model Karolina Kurkova and former globally renowned model Eva Herzigova.

The henna event and wedding was also attended by world-renowned Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli and his wife, Eva.

According to marriage tradition, the bride was brought to the groom’s house jump. There was roasted Turkish coffee and pancakes for the foreign guests.

Oymen’s father is a senior Turkish diplomat and politician.