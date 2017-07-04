  
  

Wake to be held for Akbuk expat

Published July 4, 2017

A WAKE will be held this Thursday (July 6) for an Akbuk expat who died in the UK.

Much-loved David Scougall, aged 65, who was otherwise known as ‘Scots Dave’, had lived in the resort for ten years.

Dave, with his partner Denise

The former builder, originally from the Edinburgh area, died from a short illness while returning back to the UK for family reasons. He is survived by his partner Denise.

His funeral service will be held in the UK on Thursday – and at the same time – at 4pm Turkish time, there will be a wake held in his memory by his friends at the Akvaryum Restaurant.

An expat, from Akbuk, commented: “Dave was  a very popular member of the community and will be missed by all his friends.”

