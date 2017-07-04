Wake to be held for Akbuk expat

A WAKE will be held this Thursday (July 6) for an Akbuk expat who died in the UK.

Much-loved David Scougall, aged 65, who was otherwise known as ‘Scots Dave’, had lived in the resort for ten years.

The former builder, originally from the Edinburgh area, died from a short illness while returning back to the UK for family reasons. He is survived by his partner Denise.

His funeral service will be held in the UK on Thursday – and at the same time – at 4pm Turkish time, there will be a wake held in his memory by his friends at the Akvaryum Restaurant.

An expat, from Akbuk, commented: “Dave was a very popular member of the community and will be missed by all his friends.”