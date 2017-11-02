Water well surveys in Akbuk

HOPES of new water wells being sourced in Akbuk and Didim have been raised this week.

Aydin Municipality’s Water and Sewerage Administration (ASKİ) has begun drilling works in the resort to source underwater wells and solve growing water shortage problems.

Drilling work began at different points in the village. The team conducted its first drill by the Indoor Sports Hall. After the technical processes are over, they will connect the water to the local network.

The second drill, which will descend to a depth of 160 meters, continues in Erdal Demirel Park. According to the results of the geophysical surveys conducted, it is suggested water from here will also be connected to the resort’s water supply network.

Meanwhile in Didim, drilling work will be conducted at three sites in the coming days.