POLICE have detained two people for the possession of counterfeit whiskey that was to be peddled for sale in bars across Didim and Akbuk.

Didim District Police Department Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crimes Combat (KOM) Group Amirlik teams said officers discovered the illicit whiskey in cardboard boxes in a vehicle.

Two men, aged 21 and 24, were detained for questioning and the latter was released while inquiries continue.