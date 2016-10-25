Women’s workshop and nursery close to opening

A CRECHE and workshop for women is expected to be opened next month in Didim,.

Didim Mayor Deniz Atabay said the Didim Municipality building will be completed within about ten days and be made available as a nursery and workshops for women

Didim center for practical training is part of a social responsibility project being implemented by the municipality. The aim of the day care center is to offer great job and life opportunities for women.

The building will have dressing rooms, toilets, store rooms and other facilities on its completion.