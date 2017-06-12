World Environment Week celebrated

DIDIM Municipality celebrated the week with children with an event held on Altinkum Beach on June 5.

Didim Mayor Deniz Atabay and Municipality Parliament member Sevinç Karataş participated in the activity to protect the environment and help the children to recycle waste as told through games and puppets.

Aslı Kıraç from Didim Municipality Environment Unit explained to the children that some materials can actually become different through recycling.

Mr Atabay said that the elders of our children have ‘polluted the environment’, so the need for the younger generation to be more environmentally-aware and take up the initiative.

Later on Altınkum beach, the children were given a contest to play with the game and to better understand the environment.

In the last part of the event balloons and food were distributed to all of the children, a puppet show prepared by the Didyma Municipality Puppet Workshop provided fun information about environmental protection.

As the children’s activities continued, President Deniz Atabay gave the completion certificates to Gizem Demircioğlu, Sertan Keskin and Gül Özden.

Children also planted flowers close to the Didim Stadium to get them more involved in helping to protect the environment around them.