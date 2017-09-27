116 days off in 2018

AFTER what seems to have a mammoth holiday for school children in Turkey, the release of the new 2018 public holidays have just been declared. Here’s the schedule of what amounts to 116 days off – with weekends thrown in – for employees:

NEW YEAR

As it coincides with the Monday of January 1, the holiday season is going to be 3 days when 30 and 31 December 2017 Saturday and Sunday are added.

April 23: NATIONAL GOVERNMENT AND CHILDREN’S DAY

On another holiday day that coincided with Monday, April 23 National Sovereignty and Children’s Day. When April 21 and April 22 are added on Saturday and Sunday, April 23rd holiday is going to 3 days.

May 1: LIFE AND SOLIDARITY DAY

May 1 Labor and Solidarity Day is on a Tuesday. Employees who can set a Monday leave on April 30th will be able to take 1 May holiday to 4 days when they add Saturday and Sunday, April 28 and April 29.

MAY 19: ATATURK COMMEMORATION DAY

19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Festival will be celebrated on Saturday in 2018. For this reason no extra holidays will be made.

FEAST OF RAMADAN

The Ramadan Holiday falls on Friday June 15, Saturday, June 16th and Sunday, June 17th. Thursday, June 14, a half day holiday. Those who can set this half day to full day will be able to make 4 days holiday.

July 15 DEMOCRACY AND NATIONAL UNION DAY

The July 15 National Day of Democracy and National Day, the official holiday, coincides with the bazaar. No extra holidays.

KURBAN BAYRAM

The day of the feast of Sacrifice in 2018 is Monday, August 20. Tuesday 21st August, Wednesday 22nd August, Thursday 23rd August and Friday 24th August. When 18th and 19th August, which is the pre-holiday weekends, and 25th and 26th August, which are the weekend after the holidays are added, the Ministerial Council will be held without any holiday for 9 days.

August 30: VICTORY DAY

August 30 Victory Day will be celebrated on Thursday. Those who can set the holiday on Friday, August 31, will be able to take a 4-day holiday on Saturdays 1 and 2 Saturdays-when they add the market.

OCTOBER 29: REPUBLIC DAY

The October 29th Republic Day will be celebrated on Monday. When the weekend is added on October 27th and October 28th, the employees are still waiting for a 3 day holiday.