3.8m TL in driving fines over November

A TOTAL of 3.84 million TL in fines were slapped on 11,024 drivers during the month of November by traffic police Jandarma.

Aydin Governor’s Office said a total of 107,067 vehicles were inspected by the traffic police in charge of the Provincial Police Headquarters and 11,024 defective vehicles were found. Of these, around 2,000 vehicles were found to be unroadworthy.

November saw 476 traffic accidents, including 204 damage-only and 272 injury-related accidents. A total of 425 citizens were injured.